Malik Turner signs ERFA tender

Getty Images

Receiver Malik Taylor has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Packers.

Taylor entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2019, originally signing with the Buccaneers. After Tampa Bay waived him, he signed with the Packers in July of that year and spent his first season on Green Bay’s practice squad.

Taylor made the initial 53-player roster in 2020 and appeared in 15 games for the Packers with one start. He was on the field for 42 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Taylor caught five passes for 66 yards with a touchdown in 2020. He also averaged 18.6 yards on nine kickoff returns.