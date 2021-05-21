Packers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Packers will begin the season on the road vs. the Saints. Keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Packers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 at Saints, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/20 vs. Lions, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 3: 9/26 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: 10/10 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/17 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: 10/24 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 10/28 at Cardinals, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 10: 11/14 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/21 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: 12/12 vs. Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 15: 12/19 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. Browns, 4:30 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 18: 1/9 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 3 at 49ers, Week 14 at Bears, Week 17 vs. Vikings
  • Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Lions
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Cardinals
  • Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Browns

