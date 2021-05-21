Packers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Packers will begin the season on the road vs. the Saints. Keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Packers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Saints, 4:25 P M , Fox

Week 2: 9/20 vs. Lions, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 3: 9/26 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/28 at Cardinals, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 9: 11/7 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15: 12/19 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Browns, 4:30 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 18: 1/9 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 3 at 49ers, Week 14 at Bears, Week 17 vs. Vikings

Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Lions

Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Cardinals

Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Browns

