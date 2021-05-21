Packers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Packers will begin the season on the road vs. the Saints. Keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Packers 2020 record: 13-3
- Head coach: Matt LeFleur
- Key players: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Aaron Jones (RB), Davante Adams (WR)
- Packers 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Packers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Saints, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/20 vs. Lions, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 3: 9/26 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/17 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/28 at Cardinals, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 9: 11/7 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 15: 12/19 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Browns, 4:30 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 18: 1/9 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 3 at 49ers, Week 14 at Bears, Week 17 vs. Vikings
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Lions
- Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Cardinals
- Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Browns
RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule .