Panthers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Panthers will begin the season at home vs. the Jets. Keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Panthers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/23 at Texans, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 4: 10/3 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Eagles,1 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: 10/24 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 11: 11/21 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/28 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: 12/12 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/19 at Bills, time and TV TBD
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/9 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Texans

