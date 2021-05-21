Panthers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Panthers will begin the season at home vs. the Jets. Keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Panthers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/23 at Texans, 8:20 PM, NFL Network

Week 4: 10/3 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Eagles,1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/24 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/31 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/14 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at Bills, time and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Texans

