Patrick Mahomes is expected to participate in OTAs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in April that he felt he was ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery to repair a toe injury and that he would “hopefully do some stuff by the end of the offseason.”

Things appear to be moving in that direction. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Mahomes is set to participate in the organized team activities that get underway next week.

Mahomes is not expected to be a full participant in those workouts, lead up to mandatory minicamp and the end of the offseason program. He is on track to be full go for training camp, however.

Mahomes hurt his toe in the team’s playoff win over the Browns and had surgery after their Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers.