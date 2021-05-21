Patriots schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Patriots will begin the season at home vs. the Dolphins. Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Patriots 2020 record: 7-9
- Head coach: Bill Belichick
- Key players: Cam Newton (QB), Stephon Gilmore (CB), Matthew Slater (WR/Special Teams), Hunter Henry (TE)
- Patriots 2021 NFL draft results
Patriots schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Dolphins, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 5: 10/10 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/24 vs Jets, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/31 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/7 at Panthers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/14 vs Browns, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/18 at Falcons, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon*
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/6 at Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: at Colts, date, time, and TV TBD
- Week 16: 12/26 vs Bills, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/2, vs. Jaguars, 1 PM CBS
- Week 18: 1/9, at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers
- Monday Night Football: Week 13 at Bills
- Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Falcons