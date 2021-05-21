Patriots schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 21, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 15 Patriots at Bengals
Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Patriots will begin the season at home vs. the Dolphins. Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

RELATED2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule 

Patriots schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Dolphins4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 5: 10/10 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: 10/24 vs Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Panthers, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/14 vs Browns, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/18 at Falcons, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon*
  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/6 at Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15:  at Colts, date, time, and TV TBD
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs Bills, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 1/2, vs. Jaguars, 1 PM CBS
  • Week 18: 1/9, at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 13 at Bills
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Falcons

RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule 