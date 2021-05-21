Patriots schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Patriots will begin the season at home vs. the Dolphins. Keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Patriots schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Dolphins , 4:25 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 5: 10/10 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/24 vs Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/31 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 at Panthers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/14 vs Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/18 at Falcons, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon*

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/6 at Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: at Colts, date, time, and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/26 vs Bills, 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2, vs. Jaguars, 1 PM CBS

Week 18: 1/9, at Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

Monday Night Football: Week 13 at Bills

Thursday Night Football: Week 11 at Falcons

