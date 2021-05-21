Raiders cut David Irving

Getty Images

David Irving continues to get chances in the NFL. At some point, those chances will dry up.

Is that time now?

The Raiders announced they cut the talented but troubled defensive lineman Friday.

Irving, 27, played two games for the Raiders last season after signing Oct. 20. He saw action on 40 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Irving had 12.5 sacks in 37 games over four seasons with the Cowboys.

The league suspended him in March 2019 when he was a free agent, and the Cowboys had no intention of re-signing him, and Irving retired from the NFL.

The NFL reinstated Irving on Oct. 16, 2020, and he returned with the Raiders, signing to their practice squad.

The Raiders re-signed him in February.