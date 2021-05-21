Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort switching to No. 3

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens linebacker is the latest to take advantage of new uniform numbering rules to switch numbers this offseason.

After re-signing with the team this spring, Fort is now switching from the No. 58 that he has worn the last two seasons in Baltimore and is changing to the No. 3 jersey previously worn by Robert Griffin III.

Fort joins fellow linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Marquise Brown as players changing to single-digits for the Ravens. Queen will wear No. 6 this season with Brown wearing No. 5. Queen wore No. 48 last year while Brown wore No. 15.

Linebackers had been restricted to wearing numbers between 40-59 and 90-99 under the previous protocols. Linebackers can now wear any number between 1-59 and 90-99.