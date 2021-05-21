Report: Brett Hundley remains an option for Cowboys after completing workout

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy obviously wants a more experienced backup than the team currently has on its roster. Jeff Driskel was in town last week before signing with the Texans.

Brett Hundley visited the Cowboys on Friday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Hundley has completed his workout, which went “very well” and Hundley remains an “option” for the Cowboys.

Hundley’s signing, however, is not imminent.

The team’s current backup quarterbacks — Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush — have combined for two career starts. DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts, and Rush has three career attempts.

The Packers made Hundley a fifth-round choice in 2015, while McCarthy was their head coach. Hundley played 15 games with nine starts with Green Bay.

Hundley played three games for the Cardinals in 2019, his last game action.

He has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career.