Saints schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Saints will begin the season at home vs. the Packers. Keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Saints schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Patriots, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/25 at Seahawks, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/25 vs. Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: 12/2 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 14: 12/12 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 16: 12/27 vs. Dolphins, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 7 at Seahawks, Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Bills, Week 13 vs. Cowboys

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bills

