Saints schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Saints will begin the season at home vs. the Packers. Keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Saints 2020 record: 12-4
- Head coach: Sean Payton
- Key players: Taysom Hill (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Michael Thomas (WR)
- Saints 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Saints schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 at Patriots, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/25 at Seahawks, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/7 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/25 vs. Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 12/2 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 14: 12/12 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 16: 12/27 vs. Dolphins, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 7 at Seahawks, Week 16 vs. Dolphins
- Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Bills, Week 13 vs. Cowboys
- Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bills