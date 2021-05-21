Seahawks schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Seahawks will begin the season on the road vs. the Colts. Keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Seahawks 2020 record: 12-4
- Head coach: Pete Carroll
- Key players: Russell Wilson (QB), Chris Carson (RB), Tyler Lockett (WR) D.K. Metcalf (WR)
- Seahawks 2021 NFL draft results
Seahawks schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Colts, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Titans, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/26 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/7 vs. Rams, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 6: 10/17 at Steelers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 7: 10/25 vs. Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/14 at Packers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/29 at Washington Football Team, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 14: 12/12 at Texans, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/26 vs. Bears, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Lions, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 6 at Steelers, Week 13 at 49ers
- Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints, Week 12 at Washington Football Team
- Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Rams