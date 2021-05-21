Seahawks schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Seahawks will begin the season on the road vs. the Colts. Keep reading to see the Seahawks’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Seahawks schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Colts, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Titans, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/7 vs. Rams, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 6: 10/17 at Steelers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 7: 10/25 vs. Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/14 at Packers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/29 at Washington Football Team, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 13: 12/5 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 14: 12/12 at Texans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Bears, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Lions, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 6 at Steelers, Week 13 at 49ers

Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints, Week 12 at Washington Football Team

Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Rams

