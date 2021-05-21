Texans claim Geron Christian

Getty Images

The Texans used the waiver wire to make another new addition to their roster on Friday.

The agents for tackle Geron Christian announced that their client has been claimed off of waivers by the Texans. Christian was cut by the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

Christian was a 2018 third-round pick in Washington and he appeared in 24 games for the team. He opened last season as the team’s left tackle and made six starts before being knocked out of the lineup with a knee injury that ended his season.

The Texans have also added Marcus Cannon, Justin Britt, Justin McCray, and Lane Taylor to their offensive line this offseason.