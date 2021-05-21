Texans schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Texans will begin the season at home vs. the Jaguars. Keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Texans 2020 record: 4-12
- Head coach: David Culley
- Key players: Deshaun Watson (QB), David Johnson(RB), Brandin Cooks (RB), Phillip Lindsay (RB)
- Texans 2021 NFL draft results
Texans schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/23 vs. Panthers, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
- Week 4: 10/3 at Bills, 1 PM CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/17 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/24 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/7 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: 11/21 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/2 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Rams
- Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Panthers
