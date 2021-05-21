Texans schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 21, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Texans will begin the season at home vs. the Jaguars. Keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

RELATED2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule 

Texans schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Jaguars1 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/23 vs. Panthers, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 4: 10/3 at Bills, 1 PM CBS
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/17 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: 10/24 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/31 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: 11/21 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/5 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: 12/12 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/19 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 1/2 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Rams
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Panthers

RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule