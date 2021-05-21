Texans schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Texans will begin the season at home vs. the Jaguars. Keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Texans schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Jaguars , 1 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/23 vs. Panthers, 8:20 PM, NFL Network

Week 4: 10/3 at Bills, 1 PM CBS

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/24 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/21 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Rams

Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Panthers

