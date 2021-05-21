Titans schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Titans will begin the season at home vs. the Cardinals. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Titans schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Cardinals1 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 4: 10/3 at Jets, 1 PM CBS
  • Week 5: 10/10 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/18 vs. Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 7: 10/24 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 10: 11/14 vs. Saints, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/21 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 12: 11/28 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: 12/12 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: 12/19 at Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 16: 12/23 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/9 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Rams
  • Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills, 
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. 49ers

