Titans schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Titans will begin the season at home vs. the Cardinals. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Titans schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Cardinals , 1 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 at Jets, 1 PM CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/18 vs. Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/31 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 at Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Saints, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/28 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/19 at Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/23 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Rams

Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills,

Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. 49ers

