Titans schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Titans will begin the season at home vs. the Cardinals. Keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Titans 2020 record: 11-5
- Head coach: Mike Vrabel
- Key players: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), A.J. Brown (WR)
- Titans 2021 NFL draft results
Titans schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/3 at Jets, 1 PM CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/18 vs. Bills, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/31 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/7 at Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Saints, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/28 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/19 at Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/23 vs. 49ers, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 9 at Rams
- Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills,
- Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. 49ers
