Tony Buzbee confirms demand for confidentiality of any Deshaun Watson settlement

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

After several weeks of silence in the Deshaun Watson litigation, the lawyers dusted off their back and forth last week, squabbling over the question of which of them made the first move regarding settlement. Regardless of whether Tony Buzbee (for the 22 plaintiffs) or Rusty Hardin (for Watson) broached the issue of settlement first, Hardin made the unrebutted contention that, as to any eventual deal, Hardin and Watson want full transparency and Buzbee and his clients seek confidentiality.

Buzbee never refuted Hardin’s contention. It’s now clear why. Near the bottom of a lengthy item from SI.com that delves into various issues and dynamics relating to the Watson controversy appears confirmation from Buzbee that he and his clients want confidentiality.

“These women have been roundly criticized,” Buzbee told SI.com. “What Rusty wants is to humiliate them and make them targets of unscrupulous people. So any resolution we would want confidential, and it would also require Mr. Watson getting some counseling.”

Usually, the defendant in civil litigation wants — and pays for — confidentiality. It’s rare for the defendant to insist that everything be disclosed. It’s even more rare for the plaintiff to want everything, including the settlement amount, to never be known.

The fact that the two sides haggled over whether the settlement would be treated as confidential also carries a strong implicit message. There’s no reason to fuss over the confidentiality of a settlement if a settlement isn’t on the verge of happening. In other words, the parties quite possibly had a tentative deal as to the amount that Watson would pay each of the 22 plaintiffs before the negotiations went haywire on the issue of confidentiality.

The fact that Buzbee wanted confidentiality also implies that the amounts that Watson tentatively agreed to pay were nothing to brag about.

If so, all of this means that things can get back on track, if the parties can come up with a solution to the confidentiality question. Maybe the compromise entails the amounts being treated as secret, but with the plaintiffs and Watson free to discuss the allegations, defenses, and any other issues relating to the facts.

Regardless, it seems as if Buzbee and Hardin made plenty of progress during their three weeks of public silence. If one side or the other bends, that could break the whole thing wide open.

7 responses to “Tony Buzbee confirms demand for confidentiality of any Deshaun Watson settlement

  1. Like the Robert Kraft case, I see no need for full disclosure. It’s none of our business. Let them settle and move on.

  2. This is looking more and more like an attempt to destroy Watson. I don’t feel bad for him, he was getting hookers off instagram, but i do think the NFL needs to look into the texans owner and this lawyers relationship and if the texans owner had anything to do with this.

  4. Only thing on this mess I’m sure of it’s going to get uglier before this thing is resolved. How much mess before the league opens the trap door under Watson and says you’re bad for the leagues PR go on the exempt list I have no idea. But there’s a point not much further where that happens I think and the leagues metric for that has nothing to do with guilty or not guilty. It’s just if they say we don’t like the smell of this and it’s too much bad PR in their opinion. Which is a little messed up considering the ridiculous latitude they have to stop someone’s career at their sole discretion.

  5. No, it doesn’t mean that the settlement would be huge. It means that Buzzbees 30% wasn’t worth the squeeze and the plaintiffs won’t have enough to hang with the Kardashians and weather the bad press in the aftermath. Just another possibility.

  6. dualprime says:
    May 21, 2021 at 7:52 pm
    Like the Robert Kraft case, I see no need for full disclosure. It’s none of our business. Let them settle and move on.
    ———————————————————————————
    And here you are reading articles and commenting on something you are saying is not your business.

  7. The real question is what Aaron Rodgers is going to leak to make himself the headline again.

