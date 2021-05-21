Vikings schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Vikings will begin the season on the road vs. the Bengals. Keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Vikings schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Bengals, 1 P M , Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 9: 11/7 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 at Lions, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/9 vs. Steelers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 15: 12/20 at Bears, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Cowboys, Week 17 at Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 15 at Bears

Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Steelers

