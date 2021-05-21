Vikings schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 21, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 18 Colts at Vikings
Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Vikings will begin the season on the road vs. the Bengals. Keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Vikings schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 at Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/17 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: 10/31 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Ravens, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 11: 11/21 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/28 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/5 at Lions, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: 12/9 vs. Steelers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
  • Week 15: 12/20 at Bears, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Cowboys, Week 17 at Packers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 15 at Bears
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Steelers

