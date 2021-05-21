Washington Football Team schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Washington Football Team will begin the season at home vs. the Chargers. Keep reading to see the Washington Football Team’s full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule

Washington Football Team schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Chargers,1 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/16 vs. Giants, 8:20 PM, NFL Network*

Week 3: 9/26 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 at Falcons,1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Saints, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/24 at Packers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/31 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/29 vs. Seahawks, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 13: 12/5 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at Eagles, time and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/26 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 16 at Cowboys

Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Giants

RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule .