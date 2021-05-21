Washington Football Team schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Washington Football Team will begin the season at home vs. the Chargers. Keep reading to see the Washington Football Team’s full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Washington Football Team 2020 record: 7-9
- Head coach: Ron Rivera
- Key players: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Antonio Gibson (RB), Terry McLaurin(WR), Chase Young (DE)
- Washington Football Team 2021 NFL draft results
Washington Football Team schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Chargers,1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/16 vs. Giants, 8:20 PM, NFL Network*
- Week 3: 9/26 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at Falcons,1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Saints, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/24 at Packers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/31 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 11:11/21 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/29 vs. Seahawks, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 13: 12/5 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 at Eagles, time and TV TBD
- Week 16: 12/26 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 16 at Cowboys
- Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks
- Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Giants
