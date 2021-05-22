DeAndre Hopkins says he’d restructure his contract for Julio Jones

USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Cardinals traded for receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He eventually leapfrogged Falcons receiver Julio Jones as the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, based on new money.

Now, Hopkins is politicking for the Cardinals to acquire Jones, too.

Hopkins said this on Twitter: “Somebody at the gym asked me would I restructure my contract for Julio?” He then added a gif of Neil Patrick Harris firing off a pair of thumbs up.

There isn’t much Hopkins can currently do. His base salary stands at only $4.75 million this year. If he reduces it to the bare minimum of $1.075 million and spreads the remaining $3.675 million over the balance of his deal, he’d create only $2.75 million in extra cap space.

While every dollar helps, other Cardinals players have much larger base salaries — and in turn can create much more cap space with restructurings. Chandler Jones, for example, can convert nearly $14.5 million into a signing bonus (they’d need to add dummy years onto the deal, since he’s in the last year of his current contract). Tackle D.J. Humphries can convert more than $13 million (he has two years left on his contract). Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has a base salary of $10 million (he’s also entering the last year of his contract).

The Cardinals have more than $10 million in cap space. Jones has a base salary of $15.3 million. That number quite possibly will drop, based on the amount of salary that the Falcons will pay to facilitate a trade — unless the Falcons have so many suitors that they can insist on paying nothing, while also getting the second-round pick they’re seeking for the Jones contract.

The separate question is whether the Cardinals have room for Jones. They currently have Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, and rookie second-rounder Rondale Moore.