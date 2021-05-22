Jaguars were very high on Jaylen Waddle

Getty Images

The Jaguars had their choice of any player in the 2021 NFL draft, and they went with quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall. But their grade on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suggests they were very high on him as well.

A video posted by the Jaguars about their draft process showed parts of the team’s draft board, and as noted by Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports, that draft board gave the same grade, an 8.0, to Lawrence and Waddle.

Obviously, quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, so if you’re picking first overall and your highest-graded player is a tie between a quarterback and a wide receiver, you’re going to take the quarterback. But the 8.0 grade for Waddle shows the Jaguars thought he was an outstanding prospect as well. Waddle’s grade was higher than the 7.0 the Jaguars gave quarterback Zach Wilson, who went second overall to the Jets.

Waddle, the former Alabama wide receiver, went sixth overall to the Dolphins. The Jaguars think the Dolphins got a great player.