Posted by Mike Florio on May 22, 2021, 9:49 AM EDT
Taysom Hill makes more money than Jameis Winston. Bettors will make more money if Hill ends up starting for the Saints over Jameis Winston.

Via DraftKings, the odds for Winston serving as the Week One starting quarterback for the Saints stand at -200. For Hill, the odds are +145.

Rookie Ian Book stands as the long shot, at +3300.

Last year, Hill started when Drew Brees was injured, fulfilling a promise coach Sean Payton had made to Hill. Payton also promised to give Winston a chance to compete for the job in 2021. Winston will get it.

Whoever wins the competition, Payton has proven that he (unlike most coaches) can keep the plans quiet until whenever Payton wants the rest of the world to know what they are.

If it’s Winston, consider this. Joe Barry now runs the Green Bay defense. When he served as assistant head coach/linebackers coach with the Rams in 2019, Winston and the Buccaneers put up 55 points in L.A., with Winston throwing four touchdown passes.

7 responses to “Jameis Winston is the favorite to win the Week One starting job with the Saints

  2. New Orleans fans better hope this is not the case. The Saints win with consistent QB play and few turnovers. They will get just the opposite from Winston. New Orleans should have kept Bridgewater if Hill wasn’t sure to be the “guy”.

  4. It’s such an odd and eclectic collection of QBs for Sean Payton….but the obvious thing is, not one of these QBs will even come close to replacing Drew Brees’ leadership and production.

  5. Brees was an outlier in so many ways, including his freakish ability to retain and draw upon massive amounts of information instantaneously. This allowed the ‘mad scientist’ in Payton to draw up countless play and formation variations, knowing that Brees could select and execute the right one at a moment’s notice. Payton and the Saints won’t have that luxury anymore, and will have to work within the limitations (no disrespect) of Winston and Hill. If Payton can somehow coax 10 or 11 wins out of either (or both) QBs, he should be coach of the year, hands down

  6. Going to miss Brees so much. Either new QB is going to be a stark difference. Winston is more of a traditional QB, even if he’s error prone. Hill is basically Tebow.

  7. Ian Book +3300 feels like a good bet given that injuries happen, Covid happens, and Taysom Hill is a package sort of QB.

    It’s not that far fetched to see Book take the first snap of the season and thus win the bet, even if he isn’t their guy for any sustained period.

