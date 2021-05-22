Texans: Cal McNair knew his attorney contacted lawyers in Deshaun Watson cases to suggest mediation

Getty Images

When attorney Tony Buzbee first suggested that the Texans had a role in trying to broker a settlement of the 22 cases pending against Deshaun Watson, the Texans had no official comment. They now do.

An article from SI.com regarding the Watson situation included this comment from the team: “Mr. [Cal] McNair was aware that his personal attorney contacted both parties to suggest mediation. Mr. McNair has had no personal involvement in any of those discussions. The Houston Texans organization has not had any direct contact with either party.”

That statement says plenty. The Texans didn’t need to contact either party. McNair didn’t need to have personal involvement. His lawyer served as the emissary.

And for good reason. The Texans need these cases to settle. If they don’t, they can’t get full value in a trade for Watson. If they don’t, the Texans also run the risk of Watson showing up for training camp, the league placing him on paid leave, and the Texans eventually paying him more than $10 million to not play for them this season.

So, yes, the Texans directly benefit from a settlement. And the statement from the team says enough to justify the conclusion not only that Cal McNair knew about the efforts of his lawyer, but that McNair directed them.