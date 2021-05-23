Cam Newton working to “rebuild” some of his throwing fundamentals

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2021, 9:27 AM EDT
Cam Newton at Patriots West Off Season Work Out
In 2019, then-Panthers quarterback Cam Newton changed his throwing motion following shoulder surgery. Before it could be fully and properly evaluated, a foot injury ended his season after only two games.

Now preparing for his second season with the Patriots, Newton is making more changes. Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Newton worked with a throwing coach in the offseason “to rebuild some of his fundamentals.”

Reiss reports that some teammates noticed a difference this week during Phase Two of the offseason program. Some regarded Newton as “getting off to a nice start.”

There’s never been any question about Newton’s work ethic. He puts in the work. Appearing this week on Michael Irvin’s podcast, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made an interesting observation.

“Cam works hard,” Edelman said. “Now, we’ve got to see if he can work smart in the right areas, and if he does that, he’s going to give himself an opportunity to do well.”

There’s an important caveat, thanks to the presence of a rookie quarterback selected with the fifteenth pick in the 2021 draft.

Newton, as Edelman said, is “going to have to beat out the young gun, because the young guy is there. . . . This kid [Mac Jones], that’s a first-round draft pick. That’s, like, a real first-round draft pick.”

Yes he is. Some still believe, despite predictable protestations from the 49ers, that the move from No. 12 to No. 3 was made with the intent to take Jones.

However it plays out, the best player will play. With the Patriots and Bill Belichick, that’s the standard. That’s the test. If Newton gives the team the best chance to win games, he’ll play. If it’s Jones, he’ll play.

  1. This will be Cam Newton’s last year with the Patriots, then it’ll be the “Bic Mac” show and rightfully so. Cam Newton is too full of himself and always has been. P.S. You cannot change your throwing motion once you get past junior hi school. I love throwing footballs and have since 2nd grade and I’ve thrown a million of’er. I learned by watching Unitas, Namath, Montana not to mention several others and with the help from my dad. Changing your throwing motion as an adult is ludicrous-you’ve got to go with what you’ve got

  2. Geez, this guy was MVP five years ago and one of the most dominant players in the NFL. He doesn’t need to change his throwing motion, he just needs to get his confidence back. The fact that he would ALTER how he plays is a major sign he’s still not right mentally, which means he’s going to fizzle out.

  3. If the move from #12 to #3 was to take Mac Jones then why did they not take him at that spot? I think we know who they moved up to get because they surely drafted their target. They had 3 to pick from.

  4. Let’s be honest, he’s never been that good of a passer. And now his arm/shoulder are pretty much gone. He can barely throw the ball 20 yards down the field. It would be beyond shocking if he started every game at QB for the Patriots this year.

  5. Not convinced that Cam is still a New England Patriot when the season kicks off.

  6. Nothing to rebuild, it is much much harder to SCORE ENOUGH by throwing to receivers IN FRONT OF defenders than by throwing to WR BEHIND defenders.

    That was how Belichick ruined the careers of Kosar and Bledsoe, and 2020 Newton, by not giving his QB fast deep threats. When Brady had the skills to score enough by throwing to receivers in front of defenders, Belichick shamelessly took the credits.

  7. Newton willl be seen as the inferior player to both Jones and Stidham.

    It’s a process from now through preseason, and Newton will not magically look better.

    BB can say what he wants but there won’t be a fantasy on anyone’s tv screen for Newton.

    No one will ever know why BB is making special excuses for Newton or why Stidham has been buried or smeared in the press, other than the
    media loved creepy Brady, and would smear any unknown potential replacement.

    By adding Jones, it just strengthens the Jones/Stidham pairing for years to come.

