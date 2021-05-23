DK Metcalf didn’t get into the Russell Wilson drama this offseason

Getty Images

It may be old news now, but there was a moment early in the offseason when it looked like the relationship between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson might be ending.

Wilson’s expressions of frustration with the Seahawks and his agent’s revelation of other teams that he’d play for fueled those thoughts, but they didn’t take up much of wide receiver DK Metcalf‘s time. While Wilson’s departure would have had an impact on him, Metcalf said on Victory The Podcast that he wasn’t losing any sleep about it.

“I don’t get into anybody’s business during the offseason,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I’m secluded. Unless my name’s being mentioned, I’m away from it. . . . It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something.”

With 141 catches for 2,203 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons, Metcalf hasn’t been a cause for frustration in Seattle. More of the same in 2021 with a longer stay in the postseason could make for a calmer start to 2022.