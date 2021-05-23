Lions DL coach Todd Wash thinks Da’Shawn Hand can be a special player

Getty Images

New Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash has had some time to look at the players he will be working with in Detroit this season and one that’s caught his eye is Da'shawn Hand.

The 2018 fourth-round pick has had a hard time staying on the field since entering the NFL. He’s missed 22 games with injuries, but Wash likes what he’s seen when Hand has been able to be in the lineup for the Lions.

“When I came in, he was a young man that we had a lot of conversations about. When I flipped on the tape, and when he’s healthy, he’s something. I think he’s something teams are going to have to deal with,” Wash said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “That’s my job, is to get him to be able to stay healthy, get him prepared physically and athletically. He has a chance to be a special player in this league, we just got to keep him healthy. And we’re going to do everything we can to get him on the field as much as we can.”

The Lions traded for Michael Brockers before drafting Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill in the second and third rounds, so they have added to their options on the defensive line this season. That will make it harder for Hand to find the field if he can’t stay healthy, but the clear preference in Detroit is that Hand winds up in a leading role up front this season.