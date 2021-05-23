Report: Quarterback Donald Hammond will work out for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers have signed quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert the past 10 days. They are looking at yet another quarterback.

The Packers will work out former Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson reports.

Hammond is Air Force’s all-time leader in passing efficiency at 164.09, and he averaged 10.6 yards per attempt. He threw 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 924 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2018-19.

An honor violation related to academics led to Hammond missing the 2020 season and ultimately separating from the academy, Brent Briggeman of gazette.com has reported.

Hammond led Air Force to an 11-2 record and No. 21 national ranking in 2019, his only season as the full-time starter.

With Aaron Rodgers in a kerfuffle with the Packers, Jordan Love is serving as the team’s top quarterback this offseason. Who knows what happens between now and the season opener, but the Packers have to prepare for the possibility that Love will be their starter this season, leaving them in need of backups behind him.