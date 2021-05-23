Saints expect full attendance at Superdome this season

Getty Images

The Saints were at odds with the mayor of New Orleans last season over the city’s limits on attendance at the Superdome. But with COVID-19 vaccinations going well, a full house is expected this season.

Saints President Dennis Lauscha told the team’s website that there’s every reason to believe that every seat will be filled for every home game in 2021.

“I 100 percent expect full attendance, and everyone rockin’ and rollin’ and cheering our team on to victory. Absolutely,” Lauscha said.

Toward that end, Lauscha said the Saints are encouraging fans to get vaccinated.

“Obviously, it’s really important,” Lauscha said. “We’ve got to get these vaccinations to get to herd immunity, at least community immunity, or get us to a comfortable place. As much as we can do to encourage vaccinations, we’ll continue to do it. It’s one of our No. 1 priorities.”

Although much can change in the next few months, there are good reasons to be optimistic that every NFL stadium will be full in Week One.