No Aaron Rodgers at Packers OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2021, 11:22 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

There was not much reason to believe quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be at the start of Packers organized team activities on Monday, so there wasn’t any reason for surprise when players reported for work in Green Bay.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com passed along word that Rodgers was not among the players who reported for the start of Phase Three of the offseason program. Participation in the OTAs is voluntary.

Rodgers has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract, but his absence on Monday suggests he’s fine foregoing it while he remains at an impasse with the team about his future. The Packers have responded to reports that Rodgers wants to be traded by saying that they won’t move him and want him to remain with the team, but Rodgers has thus far remained quiet about the situation.

That could change on Monday. Rodgers is slated to be a guest on Kenny Mayne’s final appearance on ESPN Monday night and that may shed some light on where things will go from here in Green Bay.

22 responses to “No Aaron Rodgers at Packers OTAs

  2. Let’s you give Jordan Love first team reps without standing Rodgers on the sidelines. Works out for both parties.

  3. Is $500K so unimportant to him that he can’t show up and at least fake an injury.

  4. It’s voluntary. Rodgers doesn’t need to be there except to satisfy the ever-hungry media.

  6. Let him sit this year and forfeit the money. he is crying over nothing. The same thing happened when he was drafted to replace Farve.

  7. Packer fans still saying no big deal? As Rodgers skips being paid 1/2 million bucks? Did he show up to OTA’s in other years?

  9. It’s obvious these players are paid way too much when losing out on half a million dollars means nothing to them.

  10. I’m going through a ton of popcorn this offseason.

  11. Time Mr Love earned his income. Time the Packers org see’s what Mr Gutt has wrought with a number one pick no one saw coming and many scratched their heads saying WTF. Gutt better hope Love is the reincarnation of Rodgers or they will be showing him the door soon.

  12. Aaron is in Hawaii, I wish I was. I should plan a trip. Have not been there since 2013.

    Great attendance for day 1. Good for J-Love to get those first team reps. Great to have the team back on the grass.

    #GoPackGo!✊

  13. It’s only a matter of time before he crawls to Green Bay begging to have his job back.

  14. The train has left the station. Hopefully AR has a one-way ticket.

    We don’t want you back.

  15. Missing fact: Does AR usually attend OTAs?

    If yes, then this is a big deal. If not, then nothing to see here.

  17. bird33 says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:35 am
    Is $500K so unimportant to him that he can’t show up and at least fake an injury…….Not sure what Rodgers net worth is but let’s say it is $100 Million. If his net work was $10,000, this would be the equivalent of foregoing $50. $500,000 seems like a lot of many and it is, but in perspective, it is about the equivalent of a takeout dinner order for a normal person, compared to his total wealth.

  19. It is notable because Rodgers usually attends the OTAs.

    $500,000 is like less than $1000 for the rest of us. It’s a rounding error in his salary.

  20. ithinkthereforeiamithink says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:36 am
    It’s voluntary. Rodgers doesn’t need to be there except to satisfy the ever-hungry media.

    ————————————-
    Reading thru the Packers Fan rationalizations reminds of a high school romance. Like a teenager who lost their love and other party wants to move on but he/she won’t accept it. Its almost psycho serial killer stuff. If I can’t have you nobody can!

    You can say Love gets all the first team reps blah blah blah – the fact still remains….. LEADERS LEAD BY EXAMPLE! Not a very good look for Aaron in the face of his team and his team mates. Yes, it is voluntary we get it, but I know I wouldn’t want my replacement getting my reps, especially a 1st round draft choice.

    Aaron is the face of the franchise – L-WAR (Life Without Aaron Rodgers) has started. The divorce has started, he’s moved out – “Memories, light the corners of my mind, misty water colored memories of The Way We Were”……

  21. The Pack will now probably hold the record – having 5 quarterbacks in practice, with the least amount of total NFL game experience among them. Yikes! I don’t think any of them took even a single snap in an NFL game last season. First game of this year’s regular season – at the New Orleans Superdome vs. the Saints – with a packed house full of crazies. If you enjoy disasters – pull up a chair for this one …

  22. Just retired and hang out with your phoney Hollywood freinds. If I am the Packers no trade for you sit out. I rather go through a rebuilding than see you choke in another NFC championship game.

