Austin Jackson: Access to more resources this offseason helps a lot

Dolphins left tackle Austin Jackson sees big differences in fellow 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa this offseason and he’s experiencing a few new things this year as well.

Jackson, Tagovailoa and all the other rookies that entered the NFL last year had to wait until training camp to get their first in-person work with their new teams and many had difficulties working out on their own due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That has not been the case this offseason and Jackson said it has been beneficial to his preparation.

“Things are a lot different when you’re not in a pandemic,” Jackson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Being able to just have way more access to resources this year as opposed to last year certainly helps a lot. Getting my feet set for my second year. Having more knowledge. Knowing a little bit more of what to expect.”

Jackson started 12 games as a rookie and may be the only player from last year’s line in the same spot this year. He said he expects to see a “jump from the offensive line” and the nature of the offseason would seem to make that likelier than it was a year ago.