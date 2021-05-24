Broncos expect Bradley Chubb to be ready by start of training camp

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb recently underwent surgery on his ankle injury that kept him out of the final two games of 2020. The procedure could not have gone better, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

The Broncos expect the Pro Bowler to return earlier than initially expected.

“It was something that we thought would heal in time,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “Through his workouts, he would have days where he would feel it, and some days where he wouldn’t. They went in there and checked it out and had a very good procedure. I think he had some bone spurs that were aggravating the injury and aggravating him some days. We were able to get that taken care of and it was good news. They thought the operation would have kept him out until the middle of August, but it was so much of a success and they didn’t find that much damage in there. I think he’ll be ready by the start of camp now.”

Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie. He tore an ACL early in the 2019 season. Last year, he had 7.5 sacks in 14 games.

Fangio said linebacker Justin Strnad is “healthy and ready to go.” Strnad missed last season with a wrist injury.