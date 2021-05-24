Christian Kirk: Mindset for this year is talk less, show more

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk caught 20 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns over a five-game stretch early last season, but didn’t provide the same kind of production over the rest of the season.

He caught 28 passes for 278 yards without scoring a touchdown over the other nine games he played and the total package didn’t represent the kind of progress you’d like to see from a second-round pick in his third season. Now Kirk is in the final year of his contract and he knows he needs to show it now to land the role he’s looking for with his next deal.

“I feel like there is a lot I want to prove to myself and there is a lot I want to prove to the league,” Kirk said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I say it every year: I’m only scratching the surface of my potential and I still believe that. I know my best football is ahead of me. But I’m kind of over the part of talking about it. I’ve put in the work this offseason. My mindset this season is, talk less, show more.”

Larry Fitzgerald’s plans for 2021 remain unclear, but the team has added A.J. Green and Rondale Moore to Kirk, DeAndre Hopkins, and Andy Isabella in the receiving corps. With other options on hand, a quick start will likely be necessary for Kirk to outdo his 2020 production.