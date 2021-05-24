Cowboys sign Johnnie Dixon

Getty Images

A recent tryout in Dallas went well for wide receiver Johnnie Dixon.

Dixon’s agent Jason Bernstein announced that his client has signed with the Cowboys. He worked out for the team along with quarterback Brett Huntley last week.

Dixon also tried out for the Browns this offseason. He went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2019 and has spent time with the Texans and Cardinals without appearing in any regular season games.

He had 60 catches for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns during his final two college seasons.

Dixon joins Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, Malik Turner, and fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko at receiver in Dallas.