Dak Prescott participates in organized team activities

Dak Prescott indeed is back.

A day after saying he was healthy enough to start and finish a game now, the Cowboys quarterback was on the practice field.

Prescott participated in organized team activities inside the Ford Center on Monday. The team posted photos of Prescott wearing a helmet on the field.

It was the first time for Prescott to throw live passes against covered receivers since the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. Prescott required immediate surgery Oct. 11 and underwent a second procedure in December to strengthen the ankle.

The two-time Pro Bowler finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. He was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended.