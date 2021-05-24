Derwin James: Everybody on the Chargers is buying in on voluntary practices

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James is back on the practice field and cleared for full participation after missing the entire 2020 season, and he says he and his teammates are eager to get to work.

Although Organized Team Activities are voluntary and the NFL Players Association is urging players not to attend, James said he wasn’t surprised to see a large turnout of Chargers players on the first day today.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” James said. “We’ve been together already this offseason, already voluntary by ourselves. We had a lot of guys already committed and bought in. They want to learn, they’re eager to learn, there’s a lot of hungry guys here. Everybody’s here and everybody’s taking in all the learning that we can.”

James said his early impressions of new head coach Brandon Staley and his staff are positive.

“We’ve got a lot of guys here with a lot of knowledge,” James said. “They’re just coaching us up, they’re just getting us in the right position, and we’re just listening and soaking it all in.”

Although the NFLPA released a statement on behalf of Chargers players saying they support the union’s efforts regarding offseason work, James and a large number of teammates decided to get to work today.