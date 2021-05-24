Dolphins Co-OC: We’re expecting to see a jump from Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa displayed flashes of his potential as a rookie in 2020, but needs to display more progress in 2021.

Miami has taken steps to help the quarterback do so, including drafting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall. And Tagovailoa’s teammates have said that the signal-caller seems more comfortable heading into his second season.

On Monday, one of Miami’s two co-offensive coordinators, George Godsey, told reporters the Dolphins think they’ll see significant progress in the upcoming season.

“It’s Tua’s second year in the NFL, so we’re expecting to see a jump from him being able to retain information,” Godsey said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Identifying fronts, IDs, coverage, that will be a big difference from Year One to Year Two.”

Tagovailoa twice was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in games as a rookie after struggling through a first half of play. Fitzpatrick is now gone, having signed with Washington to be the Football Team’s starting QB. So if Tagovailoa does improve in processing that kind of information faster, then it should help him hold off any challenges or relief appearances from free agent signee Jacoby Brissett.