Falcons add Tajae Sharpe to receiving corps

When it comes to news involving the Falcons receiving corps on Monday, it will be tough for anything to top Julio Jones saying “I’m out of there” in reference to Atlanta during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe about whether he wants to be traded.

There was some other news, however. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Falcons signed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

Sharpe spent most of last season with the Vikings and landed on the Chiefs practice squad after being released in December. He re-signed with the team in April, but got cut last month.

Sharpe didn’t have a catch in four games with the Vikings. He had 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 games for the Titans between 2016 and 2019.

While in Tennessee, Sharpe played for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and that connection likely helped him earn a look in Atlanta.