Julio Jones on Atlanta: “I’m out of there”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones does not expect to be a Falcon much longer.

In a brief conversation with Shannon Sharpe on FS1, Jones said he does not anticipate remaining in Atlanta.

“I’m out of there,” Jones said.

Asked where he would like to go, Jones indicated that his top priority is going to a contender.

“I want to win,” Jones said.

Although a picture of Jones wearing a Cowboys shirt recently surfaced on social media, Jones said he’s not going to the Cowboys.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas,” Jones said.

The Falcons are known to be shopping Jones, but his contract is going to be an issue. Jones is guaranteed a $15.3 million salary this season, and given how weak the wide receiver market was in free agency, it’s clear that there are not a lot of teams looking to spend a lot of money on a veteran wide receiver. Trade negotiations may prove to be less about what the Falcons can get for Jones, and more about how much of Jones’ salary the Falcons are willing to pay to get a trade done.

But one way or another, Jones thinks he’s gone.

  4. “I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas,” Jones said.

    Jones has always been a class act on and off of the field. This statement just doubles down on that notion.

  6. I think he would do very well in Indy. Wentz would be tossing to him quite a bit.

  8. There should be a rule similar to tampering for players under contract. If that player behaves in a way or makes statements that they are not going to play, they should forfeit a portion of their salary or something (they can’t be docked a draft pick).

  9. ““I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas,” Jones said.”

    Lol who’s he kidding? He’ll go anywhere they’ll pay him 15.3 million for the season. There won’t be many takers for that contract

  10. “I want to win,” Jones said.
    ——

    So the whole wanting to play w Cam was fake news?

  11. Tampa.

    They seem to be doing a great job cheating the cap this year.

  12. Teams are not going to pay him that $. Fatlanta needs to eat some of that contract no matter what.

  13. Please just stay in Atlanta. Jumping ship isn’t going to accomplish anything. No team loyalty anymore. What a disgrace!!!

  14. If he was in AZ opposite Larry Fitz it would be something to see for sure. Not a fan of either team but that was my first thought

  16. Camry20 says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:13 pm
    Please just stay in Atlanta. Jumping ship isn’t going to accomplish anything. No team loyalty anymore. What a disgrace!!!

    ——————–
    Love how fans say this, but then never say anything when the team doesn’t honor a player’s contract, trades them without their prior knowledge, or finds a way to force a player to take less later.

  17. legionofzoom says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:02 pm
    “Julio, Brett Veach and Andy Reid are on line one.”

    Only if they will take Frank Clark in return.

  18. Julio Jones and a 5th to Chicago for Allen Robinson sounds about right to me. (i know Julio is better than Robinson right now, but Robinson is younger)

  19. Let’s not get it twisted Julio Jones is hands down the best WR in the NFL, this dude is uncoverable, and if and when Julio Jones is traded look for him to do what Diggs did for the Bills and more.

  20. Jones: I’m out of there!
    Falcons: You’re out of here if we trade or cut you. Otherwise, you’re still in Atlanta.
    Jones: Well, my top priority is going to a contender.
    Falcons: You don’t have a no-trade clause, Julio.
    Jones: Well, I ain’t going to Dallas.
    Falcons: If we trade you to one of the two teams in Texas, you better pray it’s to Jerrah.

  21. unbridledsexy says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:16 pm
    If he was in AZ opposite Larry Fitz it would be something to see for sure. Not a fan of either team but that was my first thought

    … Ah buddy … You mean opposite of Deandre Hopkins … Fitz is way past his prime and just a body at this point. Julio with Deandre would very nasty and the best WR duo in the league … Pair that with Kyler and that’s dangerous rite there !!

  23. “I want to win” – take less money to play with a better supporting cast. These guys fail to see that milking every dime out of an organization is detrimental to a team.

  24. LoL SO HARD!
    Cowboys are NOT going to be a contender this year and Jones wants to go to a contender..

  25. shiz1156 says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:59 am
    Mac Jones to Julio Jones, gonna hear that a lot.
    —————————————————————————————————-
    I think you previously said that about Brady to Sanu.

