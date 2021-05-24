Julio Jones on Atlanta: “I’m out of there”

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones does not expect to be a Falcon much longer.

In a brief conversation with Shannon Sharpe on FS1, Jones said he does not anticipate remaining in Atlanta.

“I’m out of there,” Jones said.

Asked where he would like to go, Jones indicated that his top priority is going to a contender.

“I want to win,” Jones said.

Although a picture of Jones wearing a Cowboys shirt recently surfaced on social media, Jones said he’s not going to the Cowboys.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas,” Jones said.

The Falcons are known to be shopping Jones, but his contract is going to be an issue. Jones is guaranteed a $15.3 million salary this season, and given how weak the wide receiver market was in free agency, it’s clear that there are not a lot of teams looking to spend a lot of money on a veteran wide receiver. Trade negotiations may prove to be less about what the Falcons can get for Jones, and more about how much of Jones’ salary the Falcons are willing to pay to get a trade done.

But one way or another, Jones thinks he’s gone.