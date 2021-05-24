Lions looking forward to “getting even more” from T.J. Hockenson

Getty Images

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson took a big step forward during his second NFL season by catching 67 passes and making the Pro Bowl in 2020, but said recently that he thinks his ceiling is even higher.

Hockenson’s position coach agrees with him. Ben Johnson joined the Lions staff in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach, so he’s seen Hockenson through both of his professional campaigns and believes that the 2019 first-round pick is just scratching the surface of what he can do.

“There’s plenty of meat still on the bone,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “We’re looking forward to getting even more from him. The sky’s the limit for this kid. I really look forward to seeing him take that next step.”

The picture at wide receiver is a bit muddled for the Lions after the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones this offseason, but the overall passing game will look better if Hockenson takes the step that Johnson and the Lions think he can take in 2021.