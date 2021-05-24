Matthew Stafford “not limited at all” by surgically repaired thumb

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had minor surgery on his right thumb in March after a partial tear of his UCL last season.

Stafford said Monday that he’s “not limited at all” by his thumb, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

Stafford still managed to throw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns last season despite the thumb injury, a torn UCL in his left elbow, a left knee injury, a right ankle sprain and a rib cartilage injury.

It’s good for the Rams that Stafford has returned to 100 percent in time for the team’s organized team activities.

Stafford admits he has much to learn yet after spending 12 years in Detroit, which traded him to the Rams this offseason.

“As far as an adjustment goes, I definitely have a big one,” Stafford said, via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. “Not to the guys, but to the offense, so I can operate and let those guys go play.”