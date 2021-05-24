MetLife Stadium planning for full capacity crowds this season

Getty Images

There weren’t fans at any games at MetLife Stadium during the 2020 season, but there won’t be any limits on capacity in 2021.

Metlife Stadium, the Giants, and the Jets issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they are planning for full capacity for all games during the 2021 season. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced earlier in the day that the state will allow all events to return to that level as of May 28.

The statement says that the three entities are reviewing protocols and policies for those attending games as health and safety remain their “top priority.”

The two teams will play the first game with fans on hand since 2019 when they open the preseason against one another. The Giants open the 2021 regular season at home against the Broncos on September 12 while the Jets will wait a week to host the Patriots.

Several other teams have issued similar statements and current trends make it likely that full crowds will be allowed across the league this year.