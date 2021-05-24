Nyheim Hines: I hope to play for the Colts my entire career

Getty Images

Nyheim Hines is headed into his fourth season, which means he’s about to play the final year of his rookie contract.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Hines has been a significant role player since he was drafted. He’s played in all 48 games for which he’s been eligible, including eight starts. Last season he set a career high with 862 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns, leading the team with 63 receptions.

So even with Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack as established presences in Indianapolis’ backfield, Hines recently noted how much he wants to stick around Indianapolis beyond 2021.

“I hope to play there my entire career, and I hope to establish a legacy where Indianapolis is always going to have that slasher, scat-back, that little fast guy who’s so versatile,” Hines said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Hines didn’t sound like a new deal is imminent. But that doesn’t take away from his desire to play for the Colts for years to come.

“Contract talks will come when they come. Whatever happens with that happens,” Hines said. “My goal is to be the best leader for this team, to be the best player for this team that I can be. I feel like last year I established myself as a leader. Maybe not as much of a vocal leader, but I’m definitely a leader on that team.”

Hines has 893 career rushing yards with seven touchdowns, 170 receptions for 1,227 yards with six TDs, and has averaged 14.9 yards per punt return over the last two years with a pair of scores.