Panthers sign Caraun Reid, waive Chris Orr

Getty Images

The Panthers announced they signed veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid on Monday.

They waived linebacker Chris Orr in a corresponding move.

Reid, 29, gives the Panthers another big body up front. The team added Daviyon Nixon and Phil Hoskins during the draft and previously signed free agent DaQuan Jones.

Reid entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Lions in 2014. He also has spent time with the Chargers, Colts, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars and the Washington Football Team.

Reid played seven games with the Jaguars in 2020.

In seven seasons, he has 55 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.