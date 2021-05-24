Raiders sign first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood

Getty Images

Another 2021 first-round pick is under contract.

The Raiders have announced that a deal has been struck with Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood.

The franchise was criticized for taking Leatherwood when it did. The team invited even more criticism by revealing it could have traded down but passed. (It’s believed the Vikings wanted to trade up to take tackle Christian Darrisaw.)

Leatherwood was a unanimous All-American in 2020, and a key member of the Alabama offensive line. He also won the Outland Trophy.

He becomes the ninth first-round pick to agree to terms. More than half of all draft picks have signed contract, less than a month after the draft began.