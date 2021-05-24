Raiders sign Patrick Omameh

Getty Images

The Raiders added another offensive lineman to the roster as they head into Phase Three of their offseason workouts.

They announced the signing of guard Patrick Omameh on Monday. It’s a second tour with Las Vegas for Omameh as he spent time with the team last year as well.

Omameh signed to their practice squad in September and played six games before being dropped from the roster in December. He was claimed off of waivers by the Saints and then landed with the Chiefs after being waived again. He started Week 17 for the Chiefs and then reverted to their practice squad.

Prior to last season, Omameh played for the Saints, Giants, Jaguars, Bears, and Buccaneers.