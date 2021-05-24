Report: Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs, still wants a trade

Getty Images

There was no reason to think Deshaun Watson would show up for the Texans’ organized team activities. The quarterback, in fact, won’t be there, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Video posted on Watson’s social media a few days ago showed him hard at work, preparing as if he’s going to play in 2021. He is not expected to play with the Texans again.

The NFL could eventually place Watson on paid leave pending the resolution of 22 lawsuits against him.

That has left uncertainty about Watson’s future. But the quarterback’s “position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston,” Pelissero adds.

The Texans appear to have already moved on. They released Ryan Finley on Monday after signing free agent Jeff Driskel, leaving them with Tyrod Taylor, third-round choice Davis Mills and Driskel in the quarterbacks room.

Watson remains on the roster, but likely for not a lot longer.