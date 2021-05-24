Ryan Kerrigan: I just want to be able to make plays for Philadelphia’s defense

Getty Images

After 10 seasons with Washington, Ryan Kerrigan signed with the Eagles in free agency, keeping him in the NFC East.

Kerrigan has been remarkably durable since Washington selected him at No. 16 overall in 2011, missing only four regular-season games in that time. But last year, Kerrigan started only one game for Washington, playing just 38 percent of the Football Team’s defensive snaps. That was easily his career low. Prior to 2019 — when he missed those four games — Kerrigan had played at least 72 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in each season.

The veteran edge rusher showed he can still be productive in limited snaps, recording 5.5 sacks last year — third on the team behind Montez Sweat and defensive rookie of the year Chase Young. But as Kerrigan moves on to Philadelphia, he told reporters on Monday that he’s doesn’t have a target number of snaps heading into the upcoming season.

“I just want to be someone that comes on the field and makes plays — whether that’s in the run game, the pass game, whether it’s dropping out,” Kerrigan said. “Whatever it is, I just want to be able to make plays for the defense.

“Don’t have a target number of snaps. However many reps I’m on the field, I want to be able to be impactful, make plays, and do stuff to help the team.”

Kerrigan also had five tackles for loss and six total QB hits last year. His 95.5 career sacks rank first on Washington’s all-time list.