Saints have 87 percent OTA attendance, won’t have formal practices

The third phase of the NFL’s offseason programs got underway on Monday with the start of organized team activities and the NFLPA’s push to have players opt not to participate in in-person work will lead to a lot of attention being paid to who takes part.

Saints head coach Sean Payton offered a look into how his team is handling things. Payton said, via multiple reporters, that 87 percent of the team’s players have reported for the start of OTAs.

Payton also said that the Saints are one of the teams that have altered their plans for this phase of work. While OTAs allow for on-field practices featuring the offense working against the defense, Payton said that the Saints will not be holding formal practices over the next few weeks.

The focus will be on strength and conditioning and Payton said the team will also alter their minicamp schedule from past seasons as part of a shift away from the kind of work that has fueled the call for alterations to offseason programs.