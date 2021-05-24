Teddy Bridgewater: Comments on Panthers practices taken out of context

Getty Images

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took part in his first OTA with the Broncos on Monday, but his media session later in the day wasn’t limited to questions about his current team.

During a recent podcast appearance, Bridgewater said that there are things the Panthers can do things better on the practice front than they did in the 2020 season. Bridgewater said “they’ll have to practice different things in different ways” in order for offensive coordinator Joe Brady to grow and that they didn’t spend enough time working on red zone or two-minute offense.

Bridgewater was asked about those comments on Monday. He didn’t have much to say outside of that he spoke with Brady after the podcast was released and that he felt the comments were taken out of context.

“I am in Denver now. It was taken out of context what I said. Joe is my guy. I texted him. I am in Denver now. I don’t have much to say about last year,” Bridgewater said, via Troy Renck of KMGH.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would set the practice schedule in Carolina and Bridgewater may have felt his comments were taken as unduly critical of Brady. Whatever the feeling, Bridgewater’s focus will be on Broncos practices now while Sam Darnold will try his hand at running the offense for the Panthers.