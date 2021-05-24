Tom Brady and teammates gather to workout, one day before OTAs start in Tampa

Getty Images

It’s unclear whether and to what extent Buccaneers players will participate in OTAs that commence on Tuesday. It is clear that quarterback Tom Brady and others got together on Monday or a pre-OTA workout.

Both Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times have pointed out on Twitter that Brady has posted photos of himself and teammates working out. They apparently worked out at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa.

Brady had offseason knee surgery, a procedure that he has described as “pretty serious.”

The Buccaneers have only six OTAs on their schedule, and the mandatory minicamp runs from June 8-10. It’s unclear whether the team agreed to fewer workouts at the behest of the players or whether they chose to arrange less work due to the four-game 2020 postseason.