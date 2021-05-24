Vikings claim Cohl Cabral off waivers

Getty Images

Minnesota has made a move to bolster depth on its offensive line.

Per the transaction wire, the Vikings have claimed Cohl Cabral off waivers.

The Texans cut Cabral late last week. He signed with Houston’s practice squad late last season, but never appeared in a game. Cabral signed a futures deal with Houston following the conclusion of the regular season.

Cabral entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year. He initially signed with the Rams, but didn’t make the 53-man roster out of training camp. While he spent time on Los Angeles’ practice squad, the club released him from it in November.