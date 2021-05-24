Von Miller: I couldn’t have played in December; that was my mind being delusional

Getty Images

Broncos edge rusher Von Miller was unable to play the entire 2020 season after injuring an ankle tendon during practice in the first week of the regular season.

In early November, Miller said he would return before the year was out. While he got back on the practice field, he never seemed close to playing in a game.

Now as Denver begins OTAs, Miller says his declaration during the season was unrealistic.

“To be honest, the way I’m feeling right now, I could play now,” Miller said during his Monday press conference. “I don’t think I could’ve played in December. I think that was just my mind getting in the way — delusional. The way I was feeling in December, I don’t think I could’ve went out there and been the type of Von that I know I could’ve been. I probably could’ve just went out there, but that’s probably not what we needed.

“But feeling how I’m feeling right now, I feel great. I still have a little bit more to go, but that little bit, I’ll have to get that on the football field.”

Miller missed one game in 2019, but started every regular season game from 2014-2018, illustrating his durability. He has 106.0 career sacks since Denver made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2011, making him the all-time franchise leader.