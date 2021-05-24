Washington announces changes to scouting staff

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced changes to its scouting staff.

The team promoted Ron Rose to the role of college scout, Tyler Claytor to BLESTO scout and Connor Barringer to pro scout.

Rose is entering his fourth season with Washington and most recently served as the team’s BLESTO scout. He was responsible for scouting the underclassmen in the northeast region for BLESTO for two seasons.

Rose spent the 2018 season as a scouting assistant and aided the personnel department with a variety of tasks, including the coordinator of in-season tryouts.

Claytor is entering his third season with Washington and most recently was a scouting assistant with the club. He assisted the organization’s personnel department and contributed to the day-to-day player personnel operations as the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Barringer is entering his third season with Washington. He most recently was a scouting assistant and football strategy analyst for the team. Barringer assisted the front office with special projects and helped with the daily operation of the player personnel department.